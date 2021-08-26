Sears Labor Day Appliance Sale: Up to 35% off
Sears · 50 mins ago
Sears Labor Day Appliance Sale
up to 35% off
shipping varies

Save on refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, vacuums, and more. (Additional discounts and pay schemes are available with a Shop Your Way or Sears Credit Card.) Shop Now at Sears

  • Shipping adds $6.59, but orders of $59 or more bag free shipping. (Oversize shipping fees may apply for large items; pickup is also available.)
  • Pictured is the Kenmore 3.5-cu. ft. Top-Load Washer for $499.99 (low by $220)
  • Popularity: 3/5
