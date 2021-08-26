Sears Labor Day Appliance Sale: Up to 35% off

New
Sears · 50 mins ago
up to 35% off
shipping varies
Save on refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, vacuums, and more. (Additional discounts and pay schemes are available with a Shop Your Way or Sears Credit Card.) Shop Now at Sears
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.59, but orders of $59 or more bag free shipping. (Oversize shipping fees may apply for large items; pickup is also available.)
- Pictured is the Kenmore 3.5-cu. ft. Top-Load Washer for $499.99 (low by $220)
Details
Comments
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
Open-Box Appliance Outlet at Best Buy
Save on over 600 items
free shipping w/ $35
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
New
Samsung · 39 mins ago
Samsung French-Door Refrigerators
up to $800 off
free shipping
These models are marked up to 35% off. Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $1,599 ($500 off).
Best Buy · 4 wks ago
Major Appliance Summer Sale at Best Buy
save on Samsung, LG, and more
free shipping
Save on refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more from big brands like Samsung, LG, and GE. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth Side-by-Side WiFi Refrigerator for $1,259.99 ($140 off).
Dyson · 18 hrs ago
Dyson Deals
up to $150 off
free shipping
Get discounts on select cordless stick vacuums, air purifiers, and hair dryers,. Plus, some of these items include a free gift valued up to $75. Buy Now at Dyson
Tips
- Pictured is the Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $249.99 ($100 off).
Sign In or Register