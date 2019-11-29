The Sears 2019 Black Friday Sale is live! Stores will be open from 6 pm until midnight on Thanksgiving and will open again at 5 am on Friday. (Certain stores will vary in their hours, so be sure to check the exact times for your local store before going.) Online doorbusters will be available all day today through Friday. You'll save up to 60% on clothing, shoes, tools, fitness equipment, and gaming tables. Shop Now at Sears