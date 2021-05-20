Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom 12" Medium Queen Mattress Set for $399
Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom 12" Medium Queen Mattress Set
$399 $1,269
$50 shipping

That's a pretty big drop given the next best is $451 more. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Choose room of choice delivery at $50 to avoid higher shipping fees.
  • In standard or low profile.
  • Compatible with an adjustable bed
  • Available in 9" standard or 5" low profile foundations
  • Free box spring
