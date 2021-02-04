New
Sealy Posturepedic Chase Pointe LTD II 11" Cushion Firm Queen Mattress Set
$312 $347
Apply code "HOME" to save $567 off the list price. You'd pay they same price for the mattress alone at Macy's. This is also an excellent price for a Sealy queen mattress set in general. Buy Now at Macy's

  • White Glove delivery from $99 (varies by ZIP).
  • solid edge system
  • standard or low profile box spring included
  • 3" SealySupport firm foam
  • 0.5" SealyCool gel foam center
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 2/8/2021
