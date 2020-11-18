Use coupon code "HOLIDAYPREP" and opt for store pickup (for an extra 10% discount) to get the best deal we can find by $30. Buy Now at Belk
- Note if you can't make it to the store for pickup, it still drops to $44 after the coupon. (Shipping is free at $49.)
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- measures 72" x 48"
As part of its Black Friday specials, save 75% on a selection of 3-pc. comforter sets. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $8.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Sunham Poinsettia 3-Pc. Reversible Comforter Set for $19.99 ($60 off).
Save up to $110 off list for these comforters. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Blue Plaid pictured) in twin, full/queen, and king sizes.
- hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill
- machine-washable
Early Black Friday savings include 40% off toppers, 30% off Tempur-Cloud mattresses, and $500 off premium adjustable mattress sets. Shop Now at Tempur-Pedic
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "JDO3A8NC" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sagino Direct via Amazon.
- purports to help maintain correct sleeping posture
- 100% memory foam pillow core
- breathable
- includes 2 pillow cases
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Coupon code "HOLIDAYPREP" yields huge savings on a wide selection of tumblers. Plus, pick it up in the store for an extra 10% off, dropping the starting prices to around $6. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Cambridge Silversmiths 16-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Mug for $9.60 after coupon ($14 off).
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (In-store pickup is also available for a 10% discount.)
It's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Black Marble.
- Also available in White for the same price. (Search "8100519BSSK9010WHMB" to find it.)
- measures 8" x 2" x 8"
- USB power cable
It's $21 under what you'd pay at Amazon. You'll need to opt for in-store pickup to get this price. Buy Now at Belk
- Can't pick up? You'll pay $19.99 plus $8.95 for shipping (still a $10 low).
- removable drip tray and water reservoir
- accepts k-cup pods and coffee grounds
- one-touch operation
- automatic shut-off
- Model: ECMK103
Save at least $351 across a full range of sizes, as listed below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Twin for $629.40 (low by $371)
- Full for $647.40 (low by $403)
- Twin XL, Queen, or California Split King for $659.40 (low by at least $429)
- King or California King for $1,049.30 (low by at least $351)
- Response Pro HD encased coil base w/ dense edge coils
- multiple layers of gel memory foam and soft gel foam
- AllergenProtect ComfortLoft Knit Cover
Sign In or Register