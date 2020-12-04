New
Belk
Sealy Plush Quilted 12-lb. Weighted Blanket
$35 $110
pickup

That's $5 below our mention two weeks ago. Apply code "CYBERSAVES" and opt for store pickup (for an extra 10% discount) to get the best shipped price we could find today by $20. Buy Now at Belk

  • Note if you can't get to a store, it still drops to $38.50 via code with free shipping on $49 or more.
  • It's also avialable in Ivory or Dusk Blue. Search "71005151191717" to view these items.
Features
  • measures 72" x 48"
  • Code "CYBERSAVES"
  • Expires 12/6/2020
