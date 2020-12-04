That's $5 below our mention two weeks ago. Apply code "CYBERSAVES" and opt for store pickup (for an extra 10% discount) to get the best shipped price we could find today by $20. Buy Now at Belk
- Note if you can't get to a store, it still drops to $38.50 via code with free shipping on $49 or more.
- It's also avialable in Ivory or Dusk Blue. Search "71005151191717" to view these items.
- measures 72" x 48"
Apply coupon code "UC2SJHJH" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wolf Grey via Amazon.
- 60" diameter
- machine washable
- 100% off microfiber polyester
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to save on a fleece blanket or plush blanket, both in sizes twin to king, with maximum savings of up to $39. Shop Now at Kohl's
- For orders less than $75, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the The Big One Super Soft Plush Blanket for $15.99 ($24 off).
Early Black Friday savings include 40% off toppers, 30% off Tempur-Cloud mattresses, and $500 off premium adjustable mattress sets. Shop Now at Tempur-Pedic
That's $73 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $29.99. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in several colors (Morgan Geo pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- Sets include 1 comforter, 2 shams, 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases.
Apply coupon code "CYBERSAVES" to get this deal. That's $96 off list and the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Belk
- The $44.10 price depends on an in-store pickup. If you don't want to or can't make it to a store, the price is $49 with free shipping.
- NOT for children under 3 years (choking hazard)
- Requires 6 "AA" 1.5V batteries (not included)
- Locomotive: 14.5"x4.5"x6.5"
- Passenger car: 11"x3.25"X5"
- Caboose: 11"x4"x5.75"
- Box car: 11"x3.25"X5"
- 18 feet of track
That's $15 under last month's mention, factoring in shipping, and the lowest price today by $26. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in White for the same price. (Search "8100519BSSK9010WHMB" to find it.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this deal.
- measures 8" x 2" x 8"
- USB power cable
Save on headphones and portable speakers from Brookstone, Beats, Art + Sound, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured are the Brookstone True Wireless Headphones for $27 with pickup ($73 off).
- Pickup in store for an extra 10% off, or get free shipping with $49.
With the in-store pickup discount, it's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $20. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, the price becomes $18 and shipping adds $8.95, or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Treat yourself to a new mattress and save up to 40% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Twin for $610.92 ($407 off).
- Twin XL for $637.59 ($425 off).
- Full for $649.88 ($433 off).
- King for $1,001.72 ($429 off).
- California King for $1,012.06 ($434 off).
It's at least $400 off list and $10 to $20 under our mention from four days ago. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Twin for $399.99 ($400 off).
- Twin XL for $399.99 ($539 off).
- Full for $429.99 ($539 off).
- Queen for $479.99 ($519 off).
- King / Cal. King for $599.99 ($499 off).
Sign In or Register