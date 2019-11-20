Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 40 mins ago
Sealy Humbolt Ltd Cushion Firm Pillow Top Mattress w/ Box Spring
from $599 w/ $50 or $100 JCPenney gift card
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's at least $1,101 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Click here to receive a JCPenney gift card worth $50 with purchase of mattress & flat box spring or $100 with purchase of mattress & adjustable base when you buy one of the following mattresses: Serta Perfect Sleeper Elmcrest, Beautyrest BRS900, or Sealy Humbolt.
  • Use coupon code "GOSHOP41" to get the discount.
Features
  • Twin for $599 ($1,101 off)
  • Twin XL for $629 ($,1,271 off)
  • Full for $648.99 ($1,351 off)
  • Queen for $699 ($1,401 off)
  • Split Queen for $789 ($1,541 off)
  • King or Cal King for $999 ($2,001 off)
Popularity: 3/5
