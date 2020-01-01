New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Sealy Davlin LTD Plush Pillowtop Mattress
from $354
free shipping

Save up to $1,221 on the full range of sizes with coupon code "SUNFUN20". Plus, sizes Queen through California King ship free. (Smaller sizes require a $75 shipping fee.) Shop Now at JCPenney

  • Twin for $353.99 ($676 off list).
  • Twin XL for $378.99 ($681 off list).
  • Full for $388.99 ($721 off list).
  • Queen for $398.99 ($851 off list).
  • King for $599 ($1,221 off list).
  • California King for $599 ($1,221 off list).
  • Expires 6/28/2020
