New
Ends Today
JCPenney · 44 mins ago
Sealy 18-lbs. Weighted Plush Blanket
$70 $250
free shipping

Ending today, JCPenney offers the Sealy 18-lbs. Weighted Plush Blanket in Pewter for $99.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $69.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 48" x72"
  • 100% Polyester
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BLAC43"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Bedding JCPenney Sealy
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register