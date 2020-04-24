Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $35 off. Buy Now at StackSocial
There's a lot of bargains here: a sandwich maker for $19; 54-piece flatware set for $45; coffee maker for $70; andd moree. Shop Now at Home Depot
This fully automatic bread maker does it all, from kneading, to rising, to baking! If bread making is your quarantivity of choice, then this is the deal for you. With a savings of $75 off list, you can be an expert level baker in no time. Buy Now at Williams-Sonoma
That's the best price we could find by $38, although most sellers charge $160 or more. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $9 less than buying direct and $35 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 and a great budget friendly option for home workouts since gyms are closed. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's $1,144 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
Save $68 off list price and keep your phone charged and sanitary. Buy Now at StackSocial
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
