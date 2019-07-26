New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Seagate IronWolf NAS 12TB SATA 6Gbps 3.5" Internal HDD
$289 $340
free shipping

TheKeyKey via Rakuten offers the Seagate IronWolf NAS 12TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $339.99. Coupon code "KEY15" drop it to $288.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $61.) Buy Now

Features
  • 7200 rpm spindle speed
  • 256MB cache
  • Model: ST12000VN0007
