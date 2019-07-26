- Create an Account or Login
TheKeyKey via Rakuten offers the Seagate IronWolf NAS 12TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $339.99. Coupon code "KEY15" drop it to $288.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $61.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD for $59.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $53.99. With free shipping, that's $16 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 less than the best deal we could find for just a 500GB model.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $109.) Buy Now
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck.
Update: The price is now $18.49. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Brushed Anthracite pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $57, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage Electric Full-Body Shiatsu Zero Gravity Massage Chair Recliner with Heat in Black for $679.99. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" drops that to $639.99. Plus, you'll bag $95.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $96 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $6, although most charge $635 or more). Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
