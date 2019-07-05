New
Rakuten · 53 mins ago
$304 $451
free shipping
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Seagate IronWolf NAS 12TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $357.08. Coupon code "SAVE15" drop it to $303.52. With free shipping, that's $7 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $51. Buy Now
- 7200 rpm spindle speed
- 256MB cache
- Model: ST12000VN0007
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Adata Ultimate SU800 SATA 6Gbps SSDs
from $47 $55
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata Ultimate SU800 3D NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD in several sizes from $46.74 via coupon code "ADA15", as listed below. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our May mention as the best deals we've seen. (It's also a new low for the 1TB and 2TB drives). Shop Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD
$170 $300
free shipping
Amazon offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $169.99 with free shipping. That's $39 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $130.) Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg matches this price with free shipping
Features
- 1GB cache
- read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s
- write speeds up to 2,500 MB/s
- Model: MZ-V7E1T0BW
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kingston A400 SA400S37/480G 480GB 2.5" SATA III solid state drive
$45
free shipping
Amazon offers the Kingston 480GB A400 Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
- Best Buy matches this deal
Features
- read speeds up to 500MB/s
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- Model: SA400S37/480G
Amazon · 6 days ago
Patriot Burst 120GB SATA III 2.5" SSD
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg matches this deal
Features
- 32MB cache
- Model: PBU120GS25SSDR
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$140 $172
free shipping
All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $172. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $146.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw these for $7 less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $165 before coupon, $140.25 after. Buy Now
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB USB 3.0 External HDD w/ Adobe CC Photography 2-Month
$100 $160
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB USB 3.0 External HDD with an Adobe CC Photography 2-Month Subscription for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find for the HDD alone by $17, although most sellers charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video charges the same
Features
- Model: STDR5000100
Walmart · 2 days ago
Seagate Backup Plus STDR4000100 4TB portable HDD
$88 $120
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $88. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Seagate 4TB USB 3.0 Portable HDD for Mac
$90 $110
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for Mac for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most retailers charge $110 or more. Buy Now
