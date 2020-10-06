Save on over 20 internal and external drives, including a 2TB Slim USB 3.0 drive for $68. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seagate via eBay
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Expand your computer's storage with a new external or internal hard drive. Shop Now at eBay
That's about $25 less than you'd pay for a new one from Western Digital direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- A 6-month Western Digital limited warranty applies.
It's $95 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with laptops and desktops
- includes cable and power adapter
- preformatted for Windows PC files
- Model: STEB16000402
It's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
Save on toasters, stand mixers, food processors, blenders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Sign In or Register