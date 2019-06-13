New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
$291 $342
free shipping
Ending today, Platinum Micro offers the Seagate Enterprise Capacity 12TB 3.5" 6Gb/s Internal Hard Drive for $341.99. Coupon code "PLM15P" drops it to $290.69. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
- 256MB cache
Amazon · 5 days ago
Patriot Burst 120GB SATA III 2.5" SSD
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
- Newegg matches this deal
- 32MB cache
- Model: PBU120GS25SSDR
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 days ago
HP 1TB NVME M.2 2280 3D NAND SSD
$113 $170
free shipping
TheKeyKey via Rakuten offers the HP 1TB NVME M.2 2280 3D NAND SSD for $132.99. Coupon code "KEY15" cuts that to $113.04. With free shipping, the's the lowest price we could find by $7, although most stores charge $133 or more. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Inland 480GB 3D TLC NAND 2.5" SATA 6Gbps SSD
$49
free shipping
Micro Center via Amazon offers the Inland Professional 480GB 3D TLC NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD for $48.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
- read speeds up to 550MB/s
- write speeds up to 490MB/s
Newegg · 4 wks ago
Crucial 960GB BX500 2.5" Serial ATA III 3D NAND Internal SSD
$93 $110
free shipping
Newegg offers the Crucial 960GB BX500 2.5" Serial ATA III 3D NAND Internal SSD for $109.99. Apply coupon code "MAYSSD22" to cut it to $93.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- read speeds up to 540MB/s
- write speeds up to 500MB/s
New
Rakuten · 51 mins ago
FDW Offset 10-Foot Hanging Patio Umbrella
$44 $122
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW Offset 10-Foot Hanging Patio Umbrella in Red for $54.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop it to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $78 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $4 less in March. Buy Now
- adjustable angle
- crank operation
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Pulse Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack
$12 $14
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "PTV1A" cuts it to $12.19. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $3.
Update: Apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop it to $11.89. Buy Now
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
- both come with a USB receiver
- 2.4GHz communication
- adjustable DPI
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External HDD
$45
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, and the best price we could find today by $5 for a similar model. Buy Now
- 18" USB 3.0 cable
- plug-and-play, no software required
- Model: STGX1000400
