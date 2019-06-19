New
Seagate Barracuda 4TB 2.5" SATA 6Gbps Internal HDD
$84 $99
free shipping
Ending today, BuslinkBuy via Rakuten offers the Seagate Barracuda 4TB 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal Hard Drive for $98.88. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $84.05. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $24. Buy Now
  • 128MB multi-tier cache
  • 5,400 RPM
  • Model: ST4000LM024
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 14 hr
Sir_Cheap
this hd is problematic. warranty only gives you a refurbished unit.
38 min ago