New
Walmart · 28 mins ago
Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
$59 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
  • Transfer rates up to 4.8 GB/s
  • USB 2.0 and 3.0 connectivity
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals External Hard Drives Walmart Seagate
2TB USB
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register