Walmart · 29 mins ago
$59 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- Transfer rates up to 4.8 Gbps
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 connectivity
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB USB 3.0 External HDD w/ Adobe CC Photography 2-Month
$100 $160
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB USB 3.0 External HDD with an Adobe CC Photography 2-Month Subscription for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find for the HDD alone by $17, although most sellers charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video charges the same
Features
- Model: STDR5000100
Walmart · 6 days ago
Seagate Backup Plus STDR4000100 4TB portable HDD
$88 $120
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $88. Buy Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 13 hrs ago
Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts
$3 $17
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts for $3 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 30 to 38
- It ain't free but it does represent freedom
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Seagate IronWolf 12TB SATA 6Gbps 3.5" Internal HDD
$298 $451
free shipping
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Seagate IronWolf NAS 12TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $357.08. Coupon code "SAVE15" drop it to $303.52. With free shipping, that's $7 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $51.
Update: The price has dropped to $350.58 before coupon, $297.99 after. Buy Now
Features
- 7200 rpm spindle speed
- 256MB cache
- Model: ST12000VN0007
