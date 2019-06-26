New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$306 $360
free shipping
TheKeyKey via Rakuten offers the Seagate IronWolf 12TB 7200 rpm NAS Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $359.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $305.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Kingston A400 SA400S37/480G 480GB 2.5" SATA III solid state drive
$45
free shipping
Amazon offers the Kingston 480GB A400 Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
- Best Buy matches this deal
Features
- read speeds up to 500MB/s
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- Model: SA400S37/480G
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD
$71 $84
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $83.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $71.39. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from a week ago, $13 off, and the lowest price we've seen for any Adata 960GB SSD. Deal ends June 26. Buy Now
Features
- Read speeds up to 520MB/s
- Write speeds up to 450MB/s
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Patriot Burst 120GB SATA III 2.5" SSD
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg matches this deal
Features
- 32MB cache
- Model: PBU120GS25SSDR
Amazon · 3 wks ago
WD 500GB NVMe PCIe Internal SSD
$105
free shipping
Amazon offers the Western Digital Black 500GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 8Gbps Internal SSD for $104.99 with free shipping. (NextWarehouse and Newegg charge the same price). That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $15 less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
Features
- read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s
- write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2X0C
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Surface Go 10" 64GB Windows Tablet w/ Office 365
$314 $470
free shipping
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Go 10" 64GB Windows Tablet with a Microsoft Office 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription for $369. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $313.65. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $121. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Costway Lift-Top Coffee Table
$108 $135
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Lift Top Coffee Table for $134.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $107. 99. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 41.1" x 19.4" x 19" to 24.6"
- Model: HW55643CF
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Walmart · 4 days ago
Seagate 4TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive
$89 $120
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive for $89 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most retailers charge around $100. Buy Now
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB USB 3.0 External HDD w/ Adobe CC Photography 2-Month
$100 $160
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB USB 3.0 External HDD with an Adobe CC Photography 2-Month Subscription for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find for the HDD alone by $17, although most sellers charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video charges the same
Features
- Model: STDR5000100
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External HDD
$45
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, and the best price we could find today by $5 for a similar model. Buy Now
Features
- 18" USB 3.0 cable
- plug-and-play, no software required
- Model: STGX1000400
Amazon · 1 day ago
Seagate 4TB USB 3.0 Portable HDD for Mac
$90 $110
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for Mac for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most retailers charge $110 or more. Buy Now
