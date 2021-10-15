Save on a range of pendant lighting options. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Sea Gull Lighting Kerrville 1-Light Heirloom Bronze Mini Pendant for $35 (low by $5).
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
-
Expires in 11 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Clip the on-page coupon to get this deal and save $24 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by clearlov3 via Amazon
- auto on/off
Apply coupon code "CHR5RCZK" for a 50% savings, which drops it $5 under our November mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Interfly via Amazon.
- dimmable
- remote control
- IP65 waterproof
- 9 lighting modes
- 2 light color options
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
Clip coupon to drop this to the best price we've seen; $40 under our mention from April. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Boulder Sports Co. via Amazon.
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on smart assistants, security equipment, smart watches, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini w/ GE Smart Plug for $24.99 (low by $8).
That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Sign In or Register