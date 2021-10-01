That is the best price we could find (several retailers charge this price for just 1). Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Why does she love this deal? "I recently went to the beach and forgot to bring a hat or visor with me. One of the gals on the trip had one of these and let me borrow it. I loved it immediately. It stayed put better than other headwraps I own, and it fit just right. This is officially my new go to when I am outside."
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Get deep discounts on styles for men, women, and kids, including shoes, clothing, bags, eyewear, and more. Save on brands like Sam Edelman, J.Crew, Jessica Simpson, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
It's $349 off list and a low price for a bag of this size from this brand. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In several colors (Luggage pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $6 below the next best price we could find, nearly a buck below our previous mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Black / Navy / Gray.
Save on 29 styles. Shop Now at Sunglass Hut
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses for $87.50 ($88 off)
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
Save on headphones, bedding, home and office furniture, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- For items that are fulfilled by Walmart, shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Shipping rates for third-partry sellers vary.
