$309 $486
free shipping
It's $177 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
Features
- 5.5- to 6-watt diode laser power
- 410mm x 420mm carving area
- 0.06mm laser focus
- laser filter cover
Details
Hobby Lobby · 5 days ago
Christmas at Hobby Lobby
50% to 66% off
free shipping w/ $50
Save on Christmas party and tableware, decor, trees, lights, crafts, and more. Shop Now at Hobby Lobby
Tips
- Pictured is the 7.5-Foot Misty Blue Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree for $169.99 (a savings of $330).
- Shipping fees vary by order total (starting at $6.95) or is free with orders over $50.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Prismacolor Premier Advanced Hand Lettering Set
$15 $41
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 below Target's price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2 pencils
- 7 illustration markers
- 2 dual-ended art markers
- eraser
- tips/tricks pamphlet
- Model: 2023754
Cricut · 1 wk ago
Cricut Winter Solstice Sale
Up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $99
Take 50% of materials and accessories, plus up to $250 off Cricut makers and heat presses. Shop Now at Cricut
Tips
- Use coupon code "SHIPDEC" to bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
TomTop · 4 wks ago
Atomstack 20W Laser Engraver
$185 $249
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CHRISTMASA5" for a savings of $74, which drops it $40 under our mention from last December. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from local US warehouse.
Features
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: RTOYZZZ-A5-US
TomTop · 1 hr ago
Koogeek Wireless Weather Station
$24 $40
free shipping
That's a savings of $15 off list, which drops it a buck under our October mention. Buy Now at TomTop
Features
- atomic clock
- backlit LCD touchscreen
- 60-meter wireless transmission
- measures indoor and outdoor humidity and temperature
TomTop · 1 mo ago
Atomstack A5 M40 Laser Engraver
$280 $340
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AA5M40" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from a U.S. warehouse.
Features
- 410x400mm print size
- for wood, bamboo, paper, plastic, leather, and more
- includes goggles, marker, wrench, and brush
- stainless steel backing plate
- Model: A5M40
TomTop · 1 wk ago
KKmoon 20W Desktop Laser Engraver
$124 $320
free shipping
It's $196 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Note: The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.
- This item ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
Features
- automatic safety shut-off
- acrylic, aluminum, and stainless steel construction
- Android or Mac OS compatible
- includes protective glasses, usb cable, wrench, whiteboard marker, wood block, paper, and brush
- Model: 7000mw
TomTop · 2 wks ago
Anycubic Photon Mono SE High Speed Resin 3D Printer
$249 $429
free shipping
It's $180 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- This item ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
Features
- UV cooling system
- 5.1" x 3.1" x 6.3" printing size
