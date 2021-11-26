Banggood · 28 mins ago
$250 $350
free shipping
Use coupon code "BGDNBFS9" for a $71 low today and $50 less than we saw it last week. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- This items ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
- 5.5- to 6-watt diode laser power
- 410mm x 420mm carving area
- 0.06mm laser focus
- laser filter cover
