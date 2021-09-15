That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- This instrument that could contain minor cosmetic flaws, but they will not affect playability.
- A 2-year warranty applies.
- alder body
- maple neck
- ebony fingerboard
- Variax HD modeling engine
Expires 10/1/2021
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $100 less than you'd pay for other versions elsewhere. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Available in Sweetwater exclusive Blackbird finish over African Mahogany.
- all-solid tonewoods from individually harvested and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified trees
- African mahogany top, back, and sides
- Breedlove Natural Sound electronics and under-saddle pickup
- mahogany neck & laurel fingerboard
- bone nut & saddle
- Model: OWCertCEMhBb
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- sitka spruce top; mahogany laminate back and sides
- Martin X-bracing
- hardwood neck and fingerboard
- includes a gig bag
Save on any audio equipment, software, keyboards, musical instruments, and bundle packs you can think of, with accessories starting from as low as $2. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the PreSonus AudioBox 96 Studio USB 2.0 Hardware/Software Recording Bundle for $199.95 ($50 off).
Single packs are around $6, so this deal is basically getting one pack for free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- .011, .014, .018, .030, .042, .052
Assuming you use the Bonus Bucks, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- mahogany body and sides; rosewood fingerboard
- includes a clip-on digital tuner; chord/lesson book; strings, picks, gig bag
- Model: 03900
