Scottsdale Mint 1-oz. Gold Bar for $1,884
eBay · 53 mins ago
Scottsdale Mint 1-oz. Gold Bar
$1,884
free shipping

That's a $71 drop from our December mention. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by scottsdalesilver via eBay
  • 1 Troy oz.
  • 0.9999 fineness
  • Certi-Lock technology
