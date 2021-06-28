Scottsdale Mint 1-oz. Gold Bar for $1,855
eBay · 22 hrs ago
Scottsdale Mint 1-oz. Gold Bar
$1,855 $1,884
free shipping

It's $4 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find.

Update: It's now $1,855.39. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by scottsdalesilver via eBay.
Features
  • 1 Troy oz.
  • 0.9999 fineness
  • Certi-Lock technology
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Comics & Collectibles eBay
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register