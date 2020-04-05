Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader
$31 $40
free shipping w/ $35

That's $5 less than local hardware stores. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99, or pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • holds up to 5,000 square feet of fertilizer, seed, or ice melt
  • fold-down handle for storage
