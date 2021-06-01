Scotts Nature Scapes Color-Enhanced Mulch 1.5-Cu. Ft. Bag for $3

It's about a buck less than you'd pay in other stores. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $79 truck delivery charge. Stock may vary by location.
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
-
Expires 6/29/2021
Published 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the best price we've seen and a low today by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- fertilizer and weed killer
- WeedGrip technology
- Model: 25006A
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- seeds up to 750-sq. ft.
- high drought resistance
- designed for full sun & partial shade
- specially formulated for lawns in the Northern & Southern United States
- Model: 18296
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard.
- covers 5,000-sq. ft.
- safe to use on all grass types
- feeds to protect against heat and drought
- Model: 23405B
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 10-pound bag.
- controls up to 4 weeks
- treats up to 5,000-sq. ft.
- controls 26 types of diseases
- Model: 032247376105
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Shop grills in a range of styles and options from Weber, Royal Gourmet, Lifesmart, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the "Lifesmart 15" Kamado Style Ceramic Charcoal Grill Deluxe Bundle for $379 ($253 off).
- Most receive free shipping, store pickup may be available for the few that do not.
IKEA Family members score a great price on a canopy this size. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at IKEA
- Pay $3.99 for pickup or $5.99 for delivery.
- measures 118" x 79"
- UPF 25+
- machine-washable
- includes hooks, springs, and cord
Shop over 17,000 indoor and outdoor items including appliances, patio furniture, lawn & garden items, grills, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
From home furnishings and electronics to athletic items and everything in between, this year's Memorial Day sales have a little something for everyone. Below we've rounded up some of the hottest sales for the weekend. Shop Now
Save up to $50 on outdoor tools from EGO, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the EGO Power+ 56V Brushless Handheld Cordless w/ Battery & Charger for $159 ($20 off).
That's a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- seeds up to 16,000 square feet
- aggressively spreads to repair bare and thin spots
- designed for full sun & partial shade
- Model: 18334
Sign In or Register