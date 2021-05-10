Scotts Lawn Care at Ace Hardware: free item w/ purchase
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Scotts Lawn Care at Ace Hardware
free item w/ purchase
pickup

Depending on the item you buy, you'll either get lawn food, plant food, or a weed & grass killer refill for free. That's a savings of around $9 to $19. Shop Now at Ace Hardware

  • You'll have to add the free item to cart to see the discount (all the eligible items are on the offer page).
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • Pictured are the Scotts Triple Action Weed & Feed and the Scotts Turf Builder All-Purpose Lawn Food for $28.99 ($19 off).
