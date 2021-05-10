Scotts Lawn Care at Ace Hardware: free item w/ purchase

Depending on the item you buy, you'll either get lawn food, plant food, or a weed & grass killer refill for free. That's a savings of around $9 to $19. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll have to add the free item to cart to see the discount (all the eligible items are on the offer page).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured are the Scotts Triple Action Weed & Feed and the Scotts Turf Builder All-Purpose Lawn Food for $28.99 ($19 off).
Published 1 hr ago
That's $3 under Lowe's and Home Depot's price for pickup. Buy Now at Amazon
- weed killer & preventer
- lawn fertilizer
- covers up to 4,000-sq. ft.
That's a buck lower than our last mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $6 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- fertilizer and weed killer
- WeedGrip technology
- Model: 25006A
It's 45% off and the lowest price we found by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5,000-square feet of coverage
- 0.08% chlorantraniliprole
- Model: 99605
Save on over 470 items from Scotts, Ortho, Miracle Gro, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- $10 off $75.
- $15 off $100.
- $25 off $150.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code).
- Select items get an extra discount for Ace Rewards members. Members also bag free shipping on $50 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Scotts Turf Builder All-Purpose Lawn Food for $38.99 for members (low by a buck).
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Save a wide selection of pergola kits. Shop Now at Home Depot
- These kits do not include the pictured lumber.
- Pictured is the Toja Grid 8-Ft. x 12-Ft. Pergola Kit for $512 (low by $18).
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Pocket 4.25" x 9" Polyester Tool Pouch for $2.99 ($5 off).
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $16. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
You'd pay $7 more via Amazon. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only. (It's free to join.)
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members get free delivery with orders of $50 or more, also depending on ZIP.)
Sign up for a free Ace Rewards membership to save an extra $75 on these Scotts lawn care items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Scotts 4-Step Annual Program for Seeding Lawn Fertilizer for $184.99 (low by $75).
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- seeds up to 750-sq. ft.
- high drought resistance
- designed for full sun & partial shade
- specially formulated for lawns in the Northern & Southern United States
- Model: 18296
