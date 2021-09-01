Scotts Fall Sale at Ace Hardware: Discounts on over 10 items
Ace Hardware · 47 mins ago
Scotts Fall Sale at Ace Hardware
Discounts on over 10 items
free delivery w/ $50

Get started early on fall lawn care with savings on Scotts brand items via Ace's buy one, get another item free, or member only discounts (it's free to sign up for an account). Shop Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • Pictured is the Scotts EZ Seed Patch & Repair Tall Fescue 10-lb. Bag for $21.99 for members (low by $8).
