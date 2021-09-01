Scotts Fall Sale at Ace Hardware: Discounts on over 10 items

Get started early on fall lawn care with savings on Scotts brand items via Ace's buy one, get another item free, or member only discounts (it's free to sign up for an account). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Scotts EZ Seed Patch & Repair Tall Fescue 10-lb. Bag for $21.99 for members (low by $8).
It's $2 under what you would pay for local pickup. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5,000-sq. ft. coverage
- prevents winter weeds, such as poa annua, henbit, & chickweed
- Model: 49900
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6, and $10 under what you'd pay direct from Scotts. Buy Now at Amazon
- feeds your lawn and purportedly provides a deep greening in just 3 days
- 2-in-1 formula feeds and supplements with iron
- Model: 44615A
That's the lowest price we could find by $2 at local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- covers 5,000 square feet
- can be applied to any grass type
- Model: 38605D
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds 1,500 sq. ft. of Scotts lawn products
- adjustable arm support
Shop and save on patio furniture, cushions, umbrellas, rugs, planters, lighting, decor, and much more. Shop Now at Big Lots
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $12.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $59 or more.
Apply coupon code "8A592ZNB" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AlicE via Amazon.
- 3-burners
- built-in gas line for a 20-lbs. LPG tank
That's the best price we could find by $49, and a savings of $162 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures about 21.65" x 21.65" x 11.81"
- concrete base
- removeable spark screen
- Model: HR17501AB
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "2YJ322VZ" to save $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Liwa via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
Save on grills, generators, fertilizer, tool kits, ladders, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. It's free to sign up for membership.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
For pickup only, with stock varying by ZIP code, this is $5 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- In Stainless Steel.
- double-wall vacuum insulation
- Model: 21071010003
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $4 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- covers up to 1,750 square feet
- designed for sun and shade; requires as little as 3-hours sunlight
- Model: 18251
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- controls up to 4 weeks
- treats up to 5,000-sq. ft.
- controls 26 types of diseases
- Model: 032247376105
