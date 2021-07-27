Scott Gambler 720 Complete Downhill Mountain Bike 2019 (Size Small) for $3,300
Evo
Scott Gambler 720 Complete Downhill Mountain Bike 2019 (Size Small)
$3,300 $4,400
  • Available in Cream/Black.
  • Hydroformed and Custom Butted 6061 Aluminum Alloy Frame
  • Fox 40 Performance Elite Fork
  • Syncros MD30 Wheels
  • adjustable bottom bracket height, head angle, and chain stay length
