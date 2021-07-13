Scott ComfortPlus 12-Count Big Rolls Toilet Paper for $3

New
Walgreens · 19 mins ago
$2.75 $5
pickup
A similar 12-pack costs around $10. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- MyWalgreens members can clip the two clippable coupons under the price; it's free to join if you're not already a member.
- Choose pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- Unscented
- Big rolls
- 176 sheets per roll
Details
Comments
Published 19 min ago
