Scott ComfortPlus 12-Count Big Rolls Toilet Paper for $3
New
Walgreens · 19 mins ago
Scott ComfortPlus 12-Count Big Rolls Toilet Paper
$2.75 $5
pickup

A similar 12-pack costs around $10. Buy Now at Walgreens

Tips
  • MyWalgreens members can clip the two clippable coupons under the price; it's free to join if you're not already a member.
  • Choose pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • Unscented
  • Big rolls
  • 176 sheets per roll
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Bed & Bath Walgreens Scott Sports
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register