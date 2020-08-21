Titles on offer include Lord of the Rings: Extended Editions, Interstellar, Detective Pikachu, Doctor Who, and Labyrinth. Shop Now at Vudu
- A range of movies, bundles, and TV series to save on.
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Sign up and get a free 4K movie. Shop Now
- After signing up for an account and connecting, you will receive a separate email with a digital code and you may select one eligible movie for free.
- free movies include The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Smallfoot, Crazy Rich Asians, The Meg, or The Matrix
Since the usual subscription charge is $6.99 a month, that's a savings of $84 over a year. Shop Now at Amazon
- It requires that you use a Fire TV or Fire Tablet.
- Full episodes
- Step by step tutorials
Rent the movies or TV shows you've been wanting to see, or buy your favorites and save. Shop Now at Amazon
- titles inlcude Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle; Chicago P.D.; Chicago Fire; The Hunt; and more
Titles include "A Beautiful Mind", "Bad Moms", "King Kong", and "Scott Pilgrim", among others. Shop Now
Save on movies including Joker and Gemini Man, bundles including Harry Potter 8-film collection and The Lord of the Rings 3-film collection, and TV series including Doctor Who and Batman. Shop Now at Vudu
Rentals start at $2.99, or own from $7.99. Plus, select titles are two for $9.99 to own. Shop Now at Vudu
- movies, TV shows, and bundles
Sign In or Register