Dick's Sporting Goods · 24 mins ago
Schwinn Women's GTX 3 19" Hybrid Bike
$400 $480
free shipping

That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Features
  • aluminum frame
  • SR Suntour M3020 fork
  • Shimano Altus rear derailleur
  • Sram MRX grip shifters
  • 21-speed twist shifters
