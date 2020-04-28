Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Schwinn Men's Sycamore 350W Electric Bike
$1,300 $3,000
free shipping

Most stores charge $2,000 or more for these models – the closest price is still $100 more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Madison Sporting Goods via eBay.
Features
  • LCD computer display
  • aluminum dual-sport frame
  • SR Suntour NEX suspension fork with 63 mm of travel & hydraulic lockout
  • Shimano Alivo 8-speed drivetrain
  • Model: S7507ASM
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
