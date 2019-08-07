New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
Schwinn Men's 27.5" Kokomo Cruiser Bike
$129 $153
free shipping

Walmart offers the Schwinn Men's 27.5" Kokomo Cruiser Bike for $129 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now

Features
  • high rise ape handlebars
  • big machined aluminum mag wheels
  • single-speed riding
  • linear pull brakes
  • padded cruiser seat
  • tool-free adjustable seat post
