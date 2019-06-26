New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$6
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Schrade Imperial Tactical Lockback Folding Knife for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $18 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 26. Buy Now
Features
- 3" blade
- reversible thumb screw
- polymer handle
- metal clip for easy carrying
Expires 6/26/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Sign In or Register