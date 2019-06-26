New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Schrade Imperial Tactical Lockback Folding Knife
$6
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Schrade Imperial Tactical Lockback Folding Knife for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $18 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 26. Buy Now
Features
  • 3" blade
  • reversible thumb screw
  • polymer handle
  • metal clip for easy carrying
  • Expires 6/26/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
