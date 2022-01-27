That's $89 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Try one of five varieties for free after rebate. Shop Now at King Arthur Baking
- A Paypal or Venmo account is required as well as a mobile phone number.
- Rebate must be claimed within 14 days of purchase.
- Rebate is only valid on cost of item; shipping costs are not included. (A best bet is to purchase via Amazon where you'll score free shipping with Prime.)
- Get the rebate link by email or text.
Save as much as $10 on this sugar-alternative. Shop Now at King Arthur Baking
- A Paypal or Venmo account is required as well as a mobile phone number.
- Rebate must be claimed within 14 days of purchase.
- Rebate is only valid on cost of item; shipping costs are not included. (A best bet is to purchase via Amazon where you'll score free shipping with Prime.)
Shell out half what you normally would for a double order of cashews, pistachios, or whatever else catches your fancy. Shop Now at Puritan's Pride
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Setton Farms Roasted Unsalted Shelled Pistachios 6-oz. Container – you get two for $15.99 ($16 off).
There are over 3,000 items to save on, with an extra 5% to be saved on many by checking out via Subscribe & Save. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Go Raw 14-oz. Pumpkin Seeds with Sea Salt for $8.08 via Sub & Save ($4 off).
That's a savings of $41 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 6 AC outlets
- 3 USB ports
That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
You'd pay $6 more elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In Green.
- 10.2" x 13.9" x 16.9"
- Features low, high, and warm settings
That's $65 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 2-mode flashlight
- USB to micro USB charging cable
Sign In or Register