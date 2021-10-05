Save up to 40% on a selection door knobs and handles in a range of colors and locking options. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Schlage Siena No Deadbolt Passage Door Knob for $16.97 (a low by $12).
-
Expires in 12 hr
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save up to $96 on watch cameras, security cameras, Smart clocks, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $29.99 (Home Depot charges $20 more).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
Apply coupon code "6EDUYSW5" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HWitson US via Amazon.
- Motion-Activated Lights
- Color Night Vision
- 2-Way Audio
- IP66 Waterproof
- 156° Viewing Angle
- 2.4/5 GHz WiFi
- Model: S01
Save $9 with coupon code "338TJU1F". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baobang via Amazon.
- measures 1.7" x 1.2" x 1.2"
- microSD card slot
- plug and play
It's $16 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OrangeIOT via Amazon.
- Available in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze.
- 1 touch motorized locking
- 20 customizable user codes
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
That's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: The price dropped to $23.98. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for pickup only.
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lowe's
- LED lights
- 120 air jets
- rapid heating system
- integrated water filtration
- Model: 170023
Scroll down to find the DIY Kids' Workshops banner, click on "Find an event near you," and follow the prompts to register for a free DIY craft for kids. Shop Now at Lowe's
- The craft will be available for pickup on October 9 or 10.
- monthly in-store events
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in standard Matte Black.
- works with right and left swing doors
Sign In or Register