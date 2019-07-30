Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Schick Xtreme3 Women's Disposable Razors 50-Pack
$22 w/ $4 in Rakuten points $97
free shipping

Walk Into Fashion via Rakuten offers the Schick Xtreme3 Women's Disposable Razors 50-Pack for $27.65. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $22.12. Plus, you'll bag $4.40 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $41 less than you'd pay for just 48 of these razors in local stores. Buy Now

  • Code "BEAUTY20"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
    Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
