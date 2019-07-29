New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Schick Xtreme3 Disposables Razors 30-Pack
$18 w/ $3 in Rakuten Super Points $24
free shipping

Walk into Fashion via Rakuten offers the Schick Xtreme3 Disposables Razors 30-Pack for $21.95. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts it to $17.59. Plus, you'll bag $3.40 in Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you use the credit, that's $10 less than buying from another storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • you must be signed into your account to apply the code and bag the Points
