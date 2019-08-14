New
eBay · 14 mins ago
Schick Slim Twin ST2 Sensitive Skin Disposable Razors 15-Pack
3 for $14
free shipping

healthcareplus1 via eBay offers three Schick Slim Twin ST2 Sensitive Skin Disposable Razors 15-Packs (45 total) for $14.09 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $8. Buy Now

Features
  • non-slip rubber grip handle
  • 2 blades each
  • contains vitamin E to soothe skin
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Shaving & Grooming eBay Schick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register