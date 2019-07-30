New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Schick Hydro 5 Sensitive Razor Blade Cartridge Refill 24-Pack
$28 w/ $5 in Rakuten points $60
free shipping

Walk into Fashion via Rakuten offers the Schick Hydro 5 Sensitive Razor Blade Cartridge Refill 24-Pack for $34.95. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" drops that to $27.96. With free shipping, that's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Plus, you'll bag $5.40 in Rakuten points through July 25.
  • ultra glide blades with skin guards
  • hydrating gel reservoir
  • comes in bulk packaging
  • Model: 030656930789
  • Code "BEAUTY20"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
