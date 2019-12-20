Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sceptre 75" 4K LED UHD Television
$600 $1,800
free shipping

That's $1,200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It will not arrive in time for Christmas.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U750CV-U
