Walmart · 43 mins ago
Sceptre 75" 4K LED UHD Television
$600 $1,800
free shipping

It's $100 under our November mention, $1,200 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U750CV-U
