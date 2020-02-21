Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 53 mins ago
Sceptre 75" 4K LED UHD TV
$600 $1,800
free shipping

That's $1,200 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • The price drops to $594 if you opt for in-store pickup.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U750CV-U
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
