Walmart · 46 mins ago
Sceptre 65" 4K LED UHD TV
$360 $900
free shipping

That's $20 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U650CV-U
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
