Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sceptre 65" 4K LED UHD TV
$350 $900
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $136. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 12/23 local time.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U650CV-U
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
