Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $500 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $10 less two weeks ago Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 42.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $169.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our November mention, $110 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $208 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 49.5" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $30 today. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Sceptre 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19, although it was $10 less a month ago. Buy Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $85 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $95 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $239.99 with free shipping. That's $160 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
