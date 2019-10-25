New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television
$380 $900
free shipping

$20 drop since last month and within $10 of the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U650CV-U
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Sceptre
LED 4K Flat Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register