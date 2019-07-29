Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $194.44 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $81 and the cheapest 49" or 50" 4K TV we've listed in nearly two years.



Update: The price has increased to $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $197.97. Buy Now